Search for probationer, traveling companion continues this week

The search for two men in northern Franklin and Oxford County remains ongoing this week, as the Maine Department of Corrections, state and local law enforcement agencies continue their efforts to locate a missing probationer and another man that were believed to have been dropped off on Route 4 last Thursday.

Shawn Batchelder, 36, was convicted of gross sexual assault by a Cumberland County court in May 2012, receiving a 25-year, Maine Department of Corrections sentence with all but 10 years suspended. That sentence included four years of probation. MDOC's Office of Adult Community Corrections is now looking for Batchelder, who has not reported to his probation officer as required. He was last seen in the Augusta area on Sept. 12.

"MDOC is continuing to monitor and sift through leads related to the whereabouts of MDOC probationer Shawn Batchelder and the man he is said to be traveling with, Steven Petersen," Anna Black, MDOC Director of Government Affairs, said in an email Tuesday.

Petersen, who is reportedly out on bail relating to a sexual assault case out of York County, is believed to be the individual that was dropped off with Batchelder on Route 4 Thursday. According to Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols, last week searchers located a campsite in the Height of the Land area near Route 17.

Nichols wrote in an email Tuesday that the last sighting of the two men was in the Byron area of Oxford County.

"We ask everyone that if they see two individuals that seem to be out of place near a camp or just walking on the Route 17 area from the Franklin County/Oxford line south to contact law enforcement," Nichols said.

Batchelder is described as being a white male, 5-foot, nine-inches and 250 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Petersen is described as being a while male, 5-foot, 11-inches and 140 pounds, with auburn hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement agencies participating in the search include the Oxford County Sheriff's Office, Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Maine State Police, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, the Maine office of the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, and the Maine office of the U.S. Marshals Services, Black said. The search would continue in remote areas near Rangeley and Byron on a rotating basis, she said.

"MDOC and partners will reexamine the investigation parameters later this week, including consideration of limiting man power used in the physical search, only if leads dwindle," Black said.

Anyone with information about Batchelder or Petersen has been asked to contact law enforcement or email Doc.Wanted@Maine.Gov.