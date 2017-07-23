Season in full swing at Summer Fest

Meetinghouse Park transformed into Castaway Island for the this year's pirate and mermaid themed celebration. Games, crafts, snacks and music filled the park for kids to enjoy.
Hunter Logee hula hoops with Healthy Community Coalition to get some exercise in.
Ryan and Hanna Woodbury of Woodlore Designs were one of the art vendors set up on Broadway at this year's Summer Fest. The couple sell handmade stone and birch bark jewelry, as well as hand crafted tools. From Rome, the company mostly appears at local fairs and festivals around the state, but can also be found on Etsy.com.
Brooke Larson practices her hula hooping at the Summer Fest.
The Cube Wizard was at it again this year, wowing audience members with his speedy mastering of any Rubik's Cube.
Young musicians enjoyed investigating instruments at Music Together's picnic blanket in Meetinghouse Park.
Aryah Shiloh hop scotches at the Healthy Community Coalition booth, showing that exercise can be fun.
Hridaya Hermitage offered Henna work and massage at their booth on Broadway. 12-year-old Sati Lescault first began Henna tattooing three years ago, practicing on herself. Now she helps out at events such as Summer Fest, as well as doing it for family and friends at home.