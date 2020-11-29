Owl spotted while deer hunting in New Sharon. (Photo by Dale Hamlin)
Flying Pond reflections. (Photo by Linda Rungi)
Seasons Merge: Frost, or oops already snow, on the pumpkin. (Photo by Jane Knox)
Four snow-covered pumpkins. (Photo by Jane Knox)
Help yourself critter buffet. (Photo by Pat Blanchard)
Hairy woodpecker in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Red-breasted nuthatch in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
White-breasted nuthatch in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Blue jays in Wilton. (Photo by Tom Oliver)
Wednesday and Thursday in the snow, we had this Carolina wren at the suet on a feeder -- a first viewing for me. (Photo by Tony Ramsey/New Sharon)
Blue jay didn't mind the early snowfall that gave us a white Thanksgiving. If you noticed an increase of jays at your feeders consuming large amounts of seeds, you're not alone. Not only are there more jays this fall, but they're filling the pouch above their esophagus with seeds to be hidden for later consumption. Who knew? (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Blue jay catch. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Little Gray takes a rest. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Little Gray's decision, can I or can't I? (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Thanksgiving sliding. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Jump, Gray, jump! (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Sunrise ground fog. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Misty, foggy morning. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Landscape layers. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)