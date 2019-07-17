Second annual Hollandstrong Summerfest is Saturday
JAY - The second annual Hollandstrong Summerfest event will be held this Saturday, July 20 at the Spruce Mountain Elementary School, featuring games, food and other activities from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event is held annually in memory of Mike Holland, 25 of Wilton, who died when the cargo vessel El Faro sank in 2015 during a hurricane. Following Holland's death, the Hollandstrong Community Foundation was established to honor his legacy by supporting local school districts and communities, as well as funding a memorial scholarship.
This year, the Hollandstrong Summerfest event will be held at the elementary school at 12 Tiger Drive, beginning with a 5K run/walk event at 8 a.m. Registration will be held at 7 a.m. at the High School Snack Shack.
A car show will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with registration beginning at 9 a.m. and judging by spectators beginning at 10 a.m. and ending at 1:30 p.m. Each entry is $20, with 1st and 2nd place awards given to the top cars in each class: pre-World War II stock; 1950s-1960s; 1970s-1980s; 1990s-2000s; new generation muscle; motorcycles; 2-wheel and 4-wheel drive trucks; street rod; 1960s muscle; and special interest. There will also be a People's Choice Award.
Other events include a Cornhole Tournament at 10 a.m. and a Horseshoe Tournament at 1 p.m. There will be a Texas-style barbecue by Longhorn Legend from noon to 2 p.m, as well as a raffle featuring donated prizes.
All proceeds of the event will go toward the Hollandstrong Community Foundation. The organization's latest project is working to improve the athletic fields at Spruce Mountain.
