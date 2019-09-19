Second firefighter injured in explosion comes home

FARMINGTON - A procession of first responder vehicles brought a firefighter injured in Monday's explosion back to the fire station Thursday evening, while others hurt in the blast have showed reported improvement.

Capt. Timothy Hardy, 40, was discharged from Maine Medical Center in Portland Thursday, one day after fellow firefighter Joseph Hastings, 24, was likewise allowed to return home. As with Hastings, a procession of fire engines, police cruisers and other first responder vehicles escorted Hardy back to Farmington.

"His family said he is ready to begin healing at home," MMC in a statement released Thursday. "Hardy said he wanted to thank all the well-wishers for their vast support."

It has been three days since an office building at 313 Farmington Falls Road exploded, killing Capt. Michael Bell, 68, and badly injuring five other firefighters and a LEAP Inc. employee. That employee, Larry Lord, 60, has been called a hero by local officials after he evacuated the building of roughly a dozen of his fellow employees prior to the explosion. Lord has been receiving treatment at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

MMC announced that the condition of Firefighter Theodore Baxter, 64, has improved critical to serious and that he was transferred out of the Intensive Care Unit on Thursday. Baxter's family, through MMC, said that the firefighter is "up and walking, improving daily and visiting with family and friends."

Capt. Scott Baxter, 37, and Chief Terry Bell, 62, remain in critical condition at MMC. Capt. Baxter's family reported that he is improving daily, while Bell's family reported that the chief was "on his feet today, visiting with family and Farmington Fire Department members."

"The patients and their families said they are overwhelmed by the immense outpouring of support from the community, state and nation," MMC wrote in Thursday's release. "They thanked, in particular, the civilians and first responders who helped in the aftermath of the explosion, and the many fire departments that have provided coverage of Farmington in their time of need, as well as the investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

They expressed their gratitude for the continuous support of the Portland Fire Department, and for the compassionate care provided at Franklin Memorial Hospital and Maine Medical Center.

They said they are all thinking of Larry Lord, are grateful for his heroic actions and wish him a full and speedy recovery.

They are asking for space and privacy, and will update the community as they are able."

In related news, the American Red Cross continues to update the number of people its been assisting, with the count rising to 27 on Thursday. A number of residences near 313 Farmington Falls Road were damaged in the explosion, and Red Cross has repeatedly said that the number of people requiring services could grow over time. Red Cross can provide for some short-term needs, such as food and shelter, and connects people with other community services.