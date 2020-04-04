Second grader puts feelings into action with handmade signs

FARMINGTON - After the first few days of being home from school, second grader Dustin Townsend had already finished his entire packet of work and began itching for more to do.

"He finished the whole thing. Independently. And then of course he started saying he didn't have anything to do, and that he was really bored," Dustin's mother Emily Townsend said.

Dustin didn't waste much time being bored, however, and pitched an idea to his mom.

"He asked if Mrs. Leso could drop off some poster board for him," Emily said.

Mrs. Leso is the Mallett School guidance counselor. As is the case with most public school staff members right now, guidance counselors are seeing a huge shift in their job roles with the new stay at home guidelines set by the state. From virtual conferencing, to numerous phone calls and sometimes even knocking on doors to drop off poster board, guidance counselors are stepping up to meet the needs of their students.

With poster board in hand, Dustin got to work.

His class frequently visits the elderly residents at the Pierce House on Main Street for arts and crafts, stories and general relationship building. In lieu of regular visits, Dustin told his mom he was sure the residents were missing them.

"So he had the idea to make signs that they could see from the road," Emily said.

Dustin and his mom hung the poster at the Pierce House, which told the residents how much Mallett School students miss them, and wished them good health. Dustin made signs to hang at Orchard Park as well, where he and his siblings go Trick or Treating every year, and then Dustin made a sign to hang outside of his school.

"He thought that was pretty cool because his teachers had made signs too and hung them up for students to see," Emily said. "He was pretty proud of himself. I was too."