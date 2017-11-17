Franklin Countys First News

Second man arrested in alleged bulldozer blaze

November 17, 2017

Alexander Allen (Photo courtesy of Franklin County Detention Center)

DALLAS PLANTATION - A second man was arrested and charged with arson Thursday evening, with law enforcement alleging that he was involved in the theft of two pieces of equipment from a Sandy River Plantation business earlier this week and the subsequent burning of a bulldozer.

According to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland, Fire Marshal's Office investigators have charged Alexander Allen, 37 of Dallas Plantation, with arson, a Class A felony. Allen was reportedly the roommate of Devin Clark, 18, who was charged with arson following an investigation into the apparent theft and burning of a piece of equipment on Tuesday.

At approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, hunters discovered a burned bulldozer in a swamp in Sandy River Plantation. Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Maine Warden Service and Fire Marshal's Office investigators responded, learning that two pieces of equipment, an excavator and a bulldozer, had both been taken without permission. Both pieces of equipment, and the land they were found on, are owned by Randy Cousineau of Strong.

Devin Clark (Photo courtesy of FCDC)

It appeared that the bulldozer, a Caterpillar D-5 model, had been driven through a swampy area and gotten stuck, prior to it being set on fire. According to McCausland, the damage to the equipment was estimated at $100,000.

The excavator, which was discovered alongside a dirt road, was also damaged, but not burnt.

Investigators were led to the Rangeley area, announcing the arrest of Clark on Tuesday. Allan was arrested Thursday evening and charged with arson before being transported to Franklin County Detention Center.

Additional individuals are believed to be involved with the incident, McCausland said, and more charges are anticipated.

A bulldozer that police believe was destroyed via arson. (Photo courtesy of Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

Police believe this excavator was stolen from a Beech Hill Road location. (Photo courtesy of Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

