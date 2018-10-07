Second meeting on Walton’s Mill Dam is Wednesday

FARMINGTON - The second of three meetings on an upcoming vote to potentially remove Walton’s Mill Dam will be held Wednesday, Oct. 10, at the Community Center. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

Three informational meetings were scheduled on the topic, hosted by the Farmington Conservation Commission. Last week's meeting, focusing on the history of the Atlantic salmon and the restoration efforts in the Kennebec River watershed, drew 50 residents to the Community Center.

The Oct. 10 meeting will focus on the ecology of dam removals and the potential impact to other fish and wildlife species. A final meeting on Oct. 24 will focus on previous dam removal projects in Maine and what impacts the removal of the Walton’s Mill Dam and associated park enhancements could have for the town's community, recreation and tourism in the future.

The meetings are being held in advance of a November vote on the fate of the dam, a 20-foot-tall structure built in the early 19th century. The town is currently in violation of the federal Endangered Species Act in regard to the dam, as it blocks Atlantic Salmon from accessing spawning and rearing habitat in Temple Stream. The town's current options include either installing a fish ladder, which would allow salmon to bypass the dam, or removing the dam entirely.

The Atlantic Salmon Federation, an organization dedicated to the conservation of the fish, has offered to cover the cost of removing the dam, as well as the installation of a park, the installation of a couple of new culverts that feed into the stream and some funds for annual maintenance. The total cost of that project, estimated at $1.2 million, would be paid for by ASF.

Fixing the dam, which would be required if it wasn't being outright removed, has been estimated to cost $350,000. That would increase the fishway option to an estimated total of $750,000. Most of that money would have to be provided by Farmington.

The Farmington Board of Selectmen voted 4 to 1 in favor of supporting the dam's removal at a meeting back in July. The question will go before the residents on the November election ballot.