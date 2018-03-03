Second snowmobiler injured on Rangeley Lake

RANGELEY - A snowmobiler was injured on Rangeley Lake Friday, after his sled struck a pressure ridge near Hunter Cove. The crash comes just two days after another man was thrown from his sled in a similar incident.

According to Maine Warden Service spokesperson John MacDonald, wardens and Rangeley EMTs once again responded to Hunter Cove just after 10 p.m. Friday after receiving a report of another snowmobile crash. It was determined that Kevin Barrett, 45 of Clinton, Mass., was operating his 2007 Arctic Cat when it struck a pressure ridge on the frozen lake.

Barrett was transported by LifeFlight with serious but non-life threatening injuries to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

On Feb. 28, Mark Chase, 46, of Baldwin, Mary. struck a pressure ridge near Hunter Cove and was ejected from his snowmobile. Chase was airlifted to CMMC with serious injuries and has been recovering. MacDonald noted that there have been several snowmobile crashes on lakes and ponds in recent weeks involving pressure ridges - sections of ice that collide and buckle as a result of stress relating to thawing and refreezing within the system.

"Riders are urged to use extreme caution while operating on any body of water, especially at night," MacDonald said.

Game wardens continue to investigating factors that may have contributed to the crash.