Selectboard holds off on renewing country club liquor license, talks Forster Mill demo

WILTON - Town Manager Rhonda Irish said Tuesday that plans are in the works for demolition work at the Forster Mill Building to start, after voters passed an article that will allow the town to apply for a $300,000 loan that will go to the project.

A public meeting will be held on site on July 18 that will provide residents with more information.

"We're trying to move forward as quickly as we can," Irish told the selectboard.

Before the work can begin however, the state is requiring a historical report to be done, which could cost up to $30,000. Irish said she hopes to find funding for this portion of the project. Portland-based engineers, Ransom Consulting, will be conducting the mill's demolition plan.

Board members voted to hold off on renewing a liquor license to the Wilson Lake Country Club, due to $21,000 owed by the business in unpaid taxes. The funds owed to the town include both property and real estate taxes, which Chair Tiffany Maiuri said she would at least like to see a payment plan established for.

Board member Rush Cushman agreed, saying as much as she would like to see that business booming and adding to the town's economy, the amount owed is too much. Not only does the business owe a significant debt to the town, board members agreed that they would have liked to see a representative from the club show up for the meeting.

Members will continue the discussion at the next meeting, held July 18.