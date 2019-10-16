Selectboard takes no action on petition against mobile homes

WILTON - After being presented with a petition at a meeting two weeks ago, the Board of Selectpersons voted to take no action on the matter, putting the matter back into the hands of the homeowners who presented the issue.

The petition, which was signed by a number of homeowners from a section of neighborhoods off the East Wilton Road, expressed concern over potential mobile and modular homes moving into the area. If that were to happen, the petition stated, it would most likely decrease the value of their homes.

Earlier this year the town received a bid on a half-acre parcel on Webb Ave. that had been acquired through a foreclosure process. The property had a house on it that was demolished by the town for safety reasons. Though the bid did not go through, the prospective buyer had planned to put a mobile home on the lot.

The group said they were simply looking for a place to start the conversation. Selectman Tom Saviello said the group basically has two options: they could purchase the lot from the town or they could work to get the Residential 1 zoning laws changed so that mobile and modular homes are forbidden.

After considerable discussion the board decided that even if they were to add a stipulation of no mobile homes being put on the property that would not stop it from happening indefinitely.

"It would only offer temporary security," Saviello said.

The board also considered taking the property off the market for two weeks to give the homeowners time to come up with options, but ultimately realized they wouldn't be making any decisions about it until the next meeting anyway. The board unanimously voted to leave the listing as is and will entertain a plan of action from the petitioners if they present something to the town.