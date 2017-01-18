Selectboard talks gazebo policy, facade grants

WILTON - Ideas on management of the new Bass Park gazebo were discussed at Tuesday night’s Selectboard meeting with Recreation Department Director Frank Donald. Questions such as rental fees and how to fund concerts were brought to the table.

A 20-foot wide, square gazebo was purchased from Fifthroom, an outdoor accessories manufacturer, late last year and assembled atop a concrete pad in Bass Park. The preexisting, smaller gazebo was moved to Bishop Memorial Park in East Wilton. Town officials hope the larger gazebo can accommodate concerts and other events.

The Selectboard said that funds for live music should not be taken from the Recreation Department budget. They also indicated that gazebo reservations should have a time limit to make it available for other park-goers. Donald will further discuss the options with the department and bring proposals to the board.

A $150,000 grant that will help improve the face of downtown businesses is being applied for with a deadline of early April. The Community Development Block Grant offers 50/50 matching funds for businesses looking to renovate the exterior of their storefronts. Town Manager Rhonda Irish said there has already been a great deal of interest from Wilton business owners and she is expecting even more.

Two street lights near the downtown monument will be taken down to help reduce the town’s electric bill. It was decided that the lights were unnecessary due to the monument flag lit by a spotlight. Eliminating these street lights could save $100 annually.