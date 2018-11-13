Selectmen appoint interim school board director

FARMINGTON - The Board of Selectmen unanimously appointed an interim school board director at Tuesday's board meeting.

Director Heather Ahren-Huish recently resigned from the Regional School Unit 9 board, with roughly eight months left on the first year of her term. The board put out a public notice advertising the open position and three Farmington residents responded: Ryan Morgan, Dennis O'Neil and Kirk Doyle.

A former selectman and local business owner, Morgan was originally appointed to the school board in 2016 to replace another resigning director. He ran for reelection unopposed in 2017 and later resigned in January 2018. Ahren-Huish was appointed interim director to fill Morgan's seat until July 1, 2018, while also running unopposed in March for a three-year term.

Selectman Stephan Bunker moved to appoint Morgan. A former school board director, Bunker said that he felt Morgan's previous experience would be helpful to "hit the ground running" as an interim director.

"We're blessed to have this level of interest," Bunker said, encouraging O'Neil and Doyle to run for the seat in March 2019. Agreeing that all three candidates were qualified, the board voted unanimously to appoint Morgan.

Morgan will serve on an interim basis until July 1, 2019. At the March town meeting next year, a school board director will be elected for a two-year term to fill that seat.

The board also set the date of the 2019 town meeting. Per usual, it will be held on the last Monday of March, March 25. In addition to the interim school board seat, elections will be held to fill Board of Selectmen seats, currently occupied by Selectman Michael Fogg and Board Chair Josh Bell.