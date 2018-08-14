Selectmen approve acquisition of bucket truck, turn down tanker purchase

FARMINGTON - Selectmen decided against purchasing a used tanker truck for the fire department at the Tuesday evening meeting. They did approve the acquisition of a bucket truck through a law enforcement surplus equipment program.

Officers of Farmington Fire Rescue presented a proposal to purchase a used 2008 Kenworth/Pierce 2000-gallon tanker for $220,000 from a department in Illinois. The truck, which has seen light use, would be the first tanker in Farmington's fleet since 2000. That was the year that the town decided to discontinue use of an in-house converted ladder truck that wasn't working particularly well.

Since then, Fire Chief Terry Bell said, the department has carried 2,000 combined gallons of capacity in its four trucks. When off the town's hydrant supply, Farmington relies upon mutual aid for structure fires. Most of the surrounding towns do have a tanker. Two issues, firefighters said Tuesday, was that shrinking departments makes it more difficult to guarantee that personnel will be available to deliver equipment and that new home construction materials mean that structures burn quicker and hotter than before.

Deputy Chief Tim Hardy said that while firefighters previously counted on a 15 minute window before a "flashover," or ignition of combustible material, occurs. That window is now down to three or five minutes, a change that Hardy says requires the prompt introduction of plentiful water.

Bell proposed taking the money for the used tanker out of the reserve account, which includes some $266,000. The town adds $75,000 annually, ever since the last payment was made on the ladder truck.

Selectmen expressed concern that depleting the reserve account would make it difficult to purchase new equipment when it becomes necessary. The next big investment is the replacement of Engine 2 a 1995 E-One Pumper at a previously-estimated cost of $600,000. The department has suggested refurbishing Engine 2 rather than buying a new one to save some money, but selectmen were also looking ahead to the eventual replacement of Engine 1 in 2027 and Tower 3 in 2032.

"The real big need you're not showing me," Fogg said. He and other selectmen suggested the town needed to consider how much to invest in the reserve each year, given the incoming expenses. Selectmen voted against purchasing the tanker, with Selectman Stephan Bunker, a member of the department, abstaining.

The board did unanimously approve acquiring a 1997 International with 4,700 miles through the Law Enforcement Support Office 1033 program, which allows police departments to acquire equipment at no cost. The equipment can later be used by other town departments.

Farmington has a 2000 GMC with a boom. However, that boom was deemed unsafe due to a drive gear issue that was estimated to cost $17,000 to fix. Public Works uses the boom truck to trim road canopy, install flowers and wreaths in the downtown and maintain street signs. Farmington Police Department Chief Jack Peck said that his department uses the boom truck to install its solar powered speed limit sign. Another possibility would be to allow a local resident certified to replace traffic signal lights to use the boom in the downtown. Currently, the town employs a Monmouth-based company, resulting in significant expense and lag time between reports of blown traffic signals and the signals getting repaired.

The cost to the town include roughly $1,000 in various minor repairs and $7,000 to have it shipped to Maine. Those funds will come out of the Public Works budget.

Selectmen also approved having the Farmington police provide up to 320 hours of patrol services to the Farmington Fair next month, at the cost of up to $13,650. The department will be continuing its regular patrols during that coverage. The board also approved the acceptance of $2,049 for targeted impaired driving patrols; those funds are on top of the roughly $4,000 the department has already received.

Selectmen also congratulated Town Manager Richard Davis on receiving the Manager of the Year award from the Maine Town, City and County Management Association. Members of the board accompanied Davis when he received the award.