Selectmen approve Atlantic Salmon research at Walton’s Mill Dam

FARMINGTON - Selectmen discussed a research proposal for the Walton's Mill Dam, as well as the 2017 proposed Sewer Department budget and new vehicle purchase requests for both the Police Department and the Parks and Recreation Department at Tuesday night's meeting.

Director of the New England Programs of the Atlantic Salmon Federation, John Burrows, presented an outline to board members of a research project that would offer a proposal for future work on the Walton's Mill Pond Dam. Temple Stream was designated as a critical habitat for the endangered Atlantic salmon in 2009, by the National Marine Fisheries Service, a division of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The dam, built in 1820, is located in what is identified as critical habitat for the Atlantic salmon and blocks their passage for migration.

Working closely with town officials and community members, Burrows proposed conducting an assessment of the dam in order to formulate solutions to the problem. Engineers from Wright-Pierce would conduct the field work and local landscape architects will be hired to provide designs of a potential public park at the site. The project would require no funding from the town and would provide community members with on going information on the results throughout the 12 to 15 month process.

"In the end it would give a clean sense of what direction the town could go in regarding the land and the dam," Burrows said.

The Atlantic Salmon Federation has worked on more than 10 other dam sites across the state of Maine to improve traveling conditions for the fish, including a project just recently finished in Whitefield at the the Coopers Mills Dam on the Sheepscot River. The project was funded through programs such as NOAA, The Salmon Federation and Midcoast Conservancy and included additional hydrants for the fire department as well as a public viewing area that highlighted the historical significance of the dam.

Selectmen approved the research project which is scheduled to begin next month. A kick off meeting will be held shortly thereafter to inform the public on the overarching goals of the project. Community members are encouraged to attend.

A bid from Quirk Auto Group was awarded with the purchase of a new 2017 Ford Interceptor SUV for the Police department's fleet. The vehicle will replace a 2011 Chevy Tahoe that was reported as having approximately 120,000 miles and is beginning to show signs of rust. The department sent bid requests out to nine area car dealers, narrowing it down to four before getting approval from the selectmen to award the bid to Quirk. The Tahoe will be traded in for $6,500 leaving a balance of $21,392 for the purchase of the Interceptor.

Selectmen approved the Recreation Department to purchase a 2001 Dodge 2500 4x4 from the Sewer Treatment Department, replacing a Chevy Silverado that was reported as unworthy of being fixed. The Dodge will be bought for $1,500, with an additional $300 for logo application. The money will be taken from the department's reserve account, which has a current balance of $5,000. Selectmen suggested trying to sell the Chevy at a public auction for whatever amount it can get.

The board approved the 2017 Sewer Department budget request of $981,248, up $605 from last year's total.