Selectmen approve cannabis beverage bottling facility

FARMINGTON - A public hearing was held Tuesday night for a proposed marijuana business on the Wilton Road; the application was later approved by selectmen.

Kender Farms and 710 Bottling Facility will be opening at 361 Wilton Road after some major renovations to the former dealership building, applicant Charles Crandall told board members. The roughly five-acre lot will provide ample space for the 12,000 square feet of state of the art greenhouses that Crandall and his business partner Jacob Daku plan to install. The greenhouses, manufactured by Next G3N Greenhouse, include high tech odor control methods such as a carbon filtration system and ozone generator.

Crandall and Daku have been working together for the last year at Blue Sky Lab in Mercer- a cannabis extraction company- and plan to expand on those offerings with their new venture.

The bottling facility, which will occupy the majority of the main building, will produce canned and bottled cannabis beverages such as sodas and seltzers. The product has become increasingly popular and 710 Bottling Facility will soon be providing the only production facility of its size in the state. According to the application, Kender Farms and 710 Bottling Facility currently employs nine full time people and will eventually hire 12-16 more.

"We are already very valuable to the state," Crandall said. "We are the only lab operating at this level."