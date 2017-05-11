Selectmen approve equipment purchases for Public Works Department

FARMINGTON - Selectmen approved the purchase of a number of pieces of used trailers, trucks and attachments at Tuesday's meeting, acting upon the recommendations of the Public Works Department to improve the town's equipment.

In total, Public Works Department Director Philip Hutchins had recommended the purchase of an estimated $155,000 worth of used equipment, as well as selling off another seven pieces with more than 150 years of combined years of operation in Farmington.

The town will purchase a 2003 21-ton equipment trailer at the cost of $7,900. Hutchins said that the trailer would save an estimated $2,500 to $4,000 annually in equipment mobilization costs as town crews moved from project to project with rollers or excavators. Currently, Hutchins said, the town had to rent a trailer at the cost of $120 per hour. The used trailer was in good shape, he said, and far cheaper than a $25,000, brand-new model.

A Sicard snowblower attachment, which will be mounted on the town's military-surplus front loader, will replace a 44-year-old Mercedes Uni-mog snowblower, which needs extensive work. Both the old snowblower and its associated truck, a 1991 International plow truck, are unsafe to operate and would be sold. The cost of the Sicard is $15,000.

The town will also acquire a 2002 Volvo 10-wheeled plow truck from the Maine Department of Transportation. That will replace a 1998 Ford single-axle truck with 19 years of service; Hutchins has estimated it would take $20,000 to make the Ford operational, given damage to its suspension and body. Additionally, Hutchins said, the Volvo was a wheeler that could work as a plow truck in the winter and a dump truck in the summer, allowing for all-year use. The town would need to purchase plow controls at the cost of $2,000, for a total cost of $11,500.

The town would purchase a used skid steer with a snowblower attachment for up $35,000. That would replace a 2004 Holder Sidewalk machine, with those models proving problematic during the winter months. This past winter, Hutchins said, the town had to lease a sidewalk machine when both of the town's Holders were inoperative.

Given the low resell value of the old Holder, selectmen suggested just keeping it as a parts machine for the newer model.

Other equipment purchases approved by the board include a Spaulding hot patch wagon, replacing an older box that in not repairable. That steel box keep cold patch mixes warm in the winter, allowing for greater longevity when its applied to cold roadways. The town will also acquire two hopper sanders for use in the winter as well as a skid-mounted hay mulcher aimed at saving the town $2,000 annually in rental fees. The hay is necessary for erosion control, Hutchins noted, one of five types of control mandated by the Department of Environmental Protection. The total cost of this equipment is estimated at $33,688.

The vote to approve Hutchins' recommendations was unanimous. "We need this equipment to do all the things we need to do through the summer," Chair Joshua Bell said.

The board voted to have town officials dispense with three plow trucks, two gravel haulers, the snowblower and a rubber tire excavator at the dump. Possibilities could include advertisement and sale, or some sort of auction. Generally speaking, Hutchins said, the town could recoup more money be selling the equipment rather than trading it in to dealers, given its age.

The list approved by the selectmen does not include the new truck that voters supported at the annual town meeting via a $250,000 increase in the department's budget. Hutchins said that the approved equipment purchases would leave his budget with $255,000 to buy a new truck; he hopes to spend something in the area of $230,000. New, cheaper technologies had resulted in some decreases in cost, Hutchins said. He was currently working on a set of specifications prior to requesting proposals.

In other, Public Works Department-related business, the board approved a bid for $24,500 from Dirigo Engineering of Fairfield for design services for the Anson Street and Titcomb Hill Road reconstruction project. The company, which was the cheapest of six bids for the design work, will oversee the entire, possibly two-year project to reconstruct or improve 3.77 miles of Titcomb Hill and Anson Street.