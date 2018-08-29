Selectmen approve installation of downtown security cameras

FARMINGTON - Selectmen gave the go ahead for the installation of 10 security cameras in the downtown area, approved the Nov. 6 referendum article regarding the Walton's Mill Dam project and listened to a brief presentation by a representative from GWI - a telecommunications company looking to bring high speed internet to the area.

With a recommendation from the Downtown TIF Advisory board, 10 businesses downtown will be hosting security cameras that will provide live footage around the clock. Deputy Chief Shane Cote told the board on Tuesday that the businesses who have stepped forward so far to host have been willing to share their wi-fi for the cameras. So far, the 10 locations for the new cameras will be: three different angles from Kyes Insurance, one from All Mixed Up, one at American Forest Management Inc., two cameras at Thai Smile, one at the Water Department, one at No Parents Allowed and one at Hippach Field.

Purchase, installation and the first year's storage fee for the cameras will cost $7,700 to be covered by the TIF account. The following $1,650 annual fee will be added as a line item to the Police Department budget.

The wording of an article for the Nov. 6 referendum was approved by selectmen and will give voters the opportunity to weigh in on whether or not to move forward with the project at Walton's Mill Pond. A 'yes' vote will move the $1.22 million project into the next groundbreaking phase, while a no vote will halt the project sending it back to the board for consideration. If approved, the estimated total costs will be completely paid for by the Atlantic Salmon Federation and will include improvements to the surrounding park area.

Biddeford telecommunications company, GWI, is proposing the installation of broadband infrastructure for the town of Farmington, with a goal of having it installed in one to two years. The proposal hinges on a large, competitive national loan that the company is planning to apply for by the end of September.

The large loan would completely cover the costs of installation and would be paid back by GWI. The project would require no cost to the town and would include a short, five-question survey that will be conducted in the next several weeks. Answers to the survey will provide the information needed for the loan application. GWI representative Kerem Durdag said the survey will be conducted by phone, flyer and online.

"This infrastructure would allow for the community to grow as it wants. We believe high speed internet should be a choice for every citizen of Maine," Durdag said.