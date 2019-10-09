Selectmen approve new cruisers, ballot for fire truck bond

FARMINGTON - The Board of Selectmen met Tuesday evening, following the homecoming of Farmington Fire Department Chief Terry Bell. The station was abuzz with friends, family and well wishers celebrating the occasion. Selectman Scott Landry reported that since the explosion took place more than three weeks ago, crew members from 63 departments across the state have visited to offer support and help.

"I don't know how we're going to find a big enough thank you card," Selectman Stephan Bunker said.

Returning to regular business, several members of the department attended the meeting to answer questions regarding a proposed bond issue for the purchase of a new firetruck. The $500,000 bond will appear on the November referendum ballot and, if approved by voters, will secure a new truck to replace Engine 1 in the fleet with the addition of $300,000 appropriated from the reserve account. A truck from Pierce Manufacturing has met the specifications of the bid according to Capt. Timothy "TD" Hardy. Engine 1 has significant frame corrosion and has had electrical issues. If approved, Hardy said the truck would most likely arrive a year from now.

The Police Department is looking at new vehicles as well after getting approval from the board; two cruisers and a pickup truck will be joining the fleet, allowing each officer to have his or her own vehicle. Offering personal vehicles, that would stay at the station during off hours, provides an incentive that will hopefully draw applicants Deputy Chief Shane Cote said.

The FordF150 became available through the state bid process at a price of $32,593 - about $4,500 less than the bid price of Ford Interceptor SUV. The truck will be assigned to a supervisor so as to reduce the amount of wear and tear that comes with traffic enforcement. The two cruisers will come fully equipped at the price of $17-$18,000 which will be paid for by trade-in of the town's 1985 Dresser Loader valued at between $15,000 and $20,000. The loader is not currently being used by the town.

In other news the board chose an interim director to join the Regional School Unit 9. Longtime resident and Budget Committee member Kirk Doyle will serve until June 2020. The March 2020 town meeting will determine who will fulfill the two remaining years of the term.

The town also conducted a special town meeting at which they approved a permit for Glen Pound for an Adult Use and Medical Marijuana facility at 249 Farmington Falls Road.