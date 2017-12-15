Selectmen approve new sign for West Farmington improvement project

FARMINGTON - After a month-long project to improve the sidewalks and Village Improvement Society Memorial Park in West Farmington, selectmen approved a new sign Tuesday evening.

The idea was presented by Town Manager Richard Davis, who brought to the board a handful of visuals for potential signs provided by Signworks. The current sign was constructed more than 30 years ago and now appears rundown compared to the work of E.L. Vining & Sons.

The crew has been working on new sidewalks along Oakes Street as well as new parking spaces. During construction the crew unearthed an old section of railroad ties that they will be reconstructing as a representation of Narrow Gauge Railroad which once ran through the park.

"Everything looks spiffy except the sign," Davis said.

Selectmen unanimously approved the up to $400 expenditure which will be taken from the Special Projects Account. They consecutively voted on a black sign with white lettering. The sign will be constructed this spring once the ground has thawed.

Selectmen approved spending up to $45,000 from the Public Works Equipment Reserve account for the purchase of two used trucks for the department, after a proposal from director Philip Hutchins was presented.

The fleet currently consists of three trucks and Hutchins has been using his personal vehicle for work to make up for the need. One of the trucks will be a three-quarter ton which will be used for plowing while the other will be a half ton that will primarily be used in the summer months.

Hutchins said the market for used trucks is busy right now, but having approval will allow him to make a good deal when he finds one. He is hoping to find a three-quarter ton truck for roughly $30,000 and the half ton for around $15,000.

The reserve account currently has $75,000, according to Hutchins.