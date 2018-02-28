Selectmen approve police department programs

FARMINGTON - Selectmen unanimously approved two programs run by the Police Department, as well as a collaborative project between the department and Public Works.

The board was given an update on the Drug Detection Canine Program, which puts to work Axel the German Shepherd and his trainer/owner Officer Mike Lyman. The program has been in place since early Sept., with 37 "sniffs" by Axel documented. Those included mainly vehicle sniffs, as well as in buildings and on people. Of the 37, five incidences led to drugs. Axel is trained to pick up the scent of heroin, meth, cocaine and crack.

In addition to the hard work the duo has done, Axel has also made guest appearances in local schools and at special events.

"I think it's been a real success so far and we'd like to continue using the program," Chief Jack Peck said.

The request to continue the program was unanimously approved.

A second request for the department to accept funding from the Maine Community College System in the amount of $2,153.70 was approved by selectmen. The funding will cover the expenses of a criminal justice class that the department offers at Mt. Blue High School.

The class has been taught for a long time, according to Peck, and the money would go toward the wages of the officer who conducts the class, as well as any guest speakers. The course is 33 days long and high school students have the opportunity to receive college credit.

Lastly, the department was given approval to pass off a LESO-Acquired Freightliner 10-wheeler acquired from the federal government to the Public Works Department for future use as a town snow plow. The truck was purchased with a $14,000 distracted driver grant and would be used by the force in to scan drivers from a high vantage point.

The truck would remain stationary and an officer in the cab would look down into passing vehicles, searching for distracted drivers. If a distracted driver is discovered, the officer would then radio a nearby patrol car to follow up, Peck said.

Before next winter, however, the Freightliner will receive a makeover and transition to become a plow. A similar project was just completed in Sanford, according to Public Works Director Phil Hutchins, costing roughly $70,000 for the complete conversion.

Farmington's estimated price tag for the project is $65,000 Hutchins said, which would be appropriated from the Public Works Equipment Reserve Account. The truck will need to have the winch removed, the spare tire relocated and the plow added, in addition to a new paint job from military camouflage to highlighter orange.

The truck will be a welcome addition to the fleet, coming in with 150 more horsepower than the town's newest plow.

"Essentially you’re getting a brand new $170,000 truck for $65,000," Town Manager Richard Davis said.