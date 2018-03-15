Selectmen approve use of park for March 24 rally, phone system for police

FARMINGTON - A march organized by a Mt. Blue High School senior to show solidarity with the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. will take place on Saturday, March 24. The Board of Selectmen approved the use of Meetinghouse Park for the event at Thursday's meeting.

March For Our Lives consists of anti-gun violence rallies and demonstrations being organized by students for Saturday, March 24. Students that survived the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland will march in Washington D.C., with other events being organized across the country.

The event should not be confused with the March 14 walk-outs that took place around the country. Local schools were closed Wednesday, due to the storm, and Mt. Blue High School held its "walk-in" Thursday morning. Superintendent Tom Ward said that roughly 150 students participated.

In Farmington, River Lisius, a MBHS senior, had marginally planned to ask to have Main Street closed for the march. After consulting with Police Chief Jack Peck, who said that closing the street typically required four officers, Lisius opted to move the march to the sidewalk. She instead asked selectmen for their approval to allow the rally to use Meetinghouse Park on March 24.

In a letter to Town Manager Richard Davis, Lisius said that participants would gather at the W.G. Mallett School parking lot at roughly 11 a.m. and follow a path similar to the annual Chester Greenwood Day parade to the park for some brief speeches. She estimated that the event would finish around 12:30 p.m.

Selectmen approved the request, thanking Lisius for working with the police department to organize the march.

In other business, the board approved utilizing a 60-month service plan through Jive to provide the Farmington Police Department with a hosted telephone system. The existing, in-house system, Deputy Chief Shane Cote told the board Thursday, had been failing for some time. Several functions were not accessible, Cote said, including necessary ones such as recording, something officers are required to do when interviewing people associated with felony investigations.

Jive, which the town's utility consultant, Larry Jordan, recommended, is widely used by large companies. It will cost the department $405 per month, as compared to the current system's $270. Cote said that for the first year, the extra funds could be made up through an unrelated delay in the implementation of department's faster Internet. In future years, the increase would be budgeted for annually.

The board also approved an interim school board director to the Regional School Unit 9 board. Heather Ahern-Huish, who is running unopposed for a two-year seat on the board, was willing to begin serving immediately, Davis told the selectmen. The seat in question was vacated after Director Ryan Morgan resigned in January.

Selectmen had expressed interest in filling the vacant Farmington seat prior to this summer, due to decisions the board would need to make in the next few months. These include selecting a new superintendent and proposing the 2018-19 budget.