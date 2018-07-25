Selectmen bid Planning Board member farewell, write off uncollectible taxes

FARMINGTON - Selectmen voted to accept the resignation of a longtime Planning Board member and write off uncollectible property taxes on foreclosed properties at Tuesday night's meeting.

The board accepted the resignation of Dr. Thomas Eastler from the Planning Board after more than 40 years of service to the town. Eastler has been involved with numerous committees over the years and his presence in town affairs will be greatly missed Davis said. Other board members echoed the sentiment, noting the tremendous amount of work Eastler has put into the positions and thanking him for his commitment.

A new applicant for the Downtown TIF Advisory Committee was approved by selectmen, bringing Jennifer Bjorn on board to serve. Bjorn stated in her application that she believes a vibrant downtown is important and she hopes to help advise on projects that will benefit the town of Farmington.

A total of $25,620.22 was deemed uncollectible and approved by selectmen to be written off after several properties were foreclosed on last month. A total of $557.57 of sewer use charges were also written off. A bulk of those figures came from a property on the Farmington Falls Road that the town had to pay to have removed. Davis told the board that steps will be taken in the future to be sure that property taxes don't reach this point by not letting liens go as long.

The town will be working with a new attorney after Frank Underkuffler retired two months ago. Amanda Meader of Ellis & Meader Attorneys at Law will be filling his shoes, hailing from Augusta to meet the needs of the town. Board members had the opportunity to meet Meader on Tuesday night.