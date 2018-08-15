Selectmen discuss the funding of nonprofits at town, county level

FARMINGTON - The Board of Selectmen discussed the funding of nonprofit organizations at Tuesday's meeting, with a group agencies impacted by reductions at the county level requesting the town rescind a policy not to consider funding such organizations at town meeting.

In the past, a dozen agencies received funding at the county level at generally set amounts. Recently, the county has begun cutting back that funding as part of its budget process, with the majority of commissioners indicating that they intend to eventually fully defund the impacted agencies. In June of this year, the county budget committee set the funding for Programs & Grants at $61,200 on a $6.56 million budget; that figure stood after commissioners did not cast a unanimous vote to overrule $19,000 in additional funding for Western Maine Community Action and Western Maine Transportation, above the commissioners' budget.

In response to last year's reduction, residents brought forward a request to add to the 2018 town meeting warrant an article that would provide those impacted agencies with a total of $18,000 - Farmington's share of the tax savings from the $143,000 reduction at the county level. Selectmen supported adding that article to the town meeting warrant by a 3 to 2 vote. Residents overwhelmingly supported that expenditure at town meeting, as well as nonbinding article that recommended that commissioners reestablish funding nonprofit agencies at the county level.

Tuesday, Fenwick Fowler, the former Western Maine Community Action director and one of the spokespersons for the impacted agencies, asked selectmen for their thoughts on how funding could be returned to the county level. Additionally, he requested that the board consider revoking a 2003 policy that the town will not fund outside agencies.

"We want to continue to put pressure on [commissioners] to return to that model," Fowler said, saying that he believed it had worked well for 35 years. "We have a positive history of collaborating with outside agencies and making an impact."

Fowler and Bill Crandall, who is presently with WMCA, said that many of the programs impacted by the cuts assist the elderly and at risk populations of the county.

The board had previously been provided with a survey conducted by the University of Maine at Farmington and United Way of the Tri-Valley Area of the 21 towns in Franklin County. Of the 19 towns that responded, 17 of them accept requests from non-profits, to either the budget committee or Selectboard. Sixteen of those 17 towns did provide some funding this year, although most of them were for minimal amounts, with the exception of Rangeley, which funds a number of in-town organizations.

Selectman Matthew Irish said he was concerned that if Farmington began unilaterally funding agencies, the county might not consider adding those expenditures back into the budget.

"I'm afraid if we start picking the bill up, the county will say 'thanks' and that's it," Irish said.

Selectman Stephan Bunker, who has advocated funding the agencies at the county level, said that another issue was how agencies could offer services to all Franklin County towns if only some were carrying the cost.

"I don't want to pay everyone's share," Selectman Michael Fogg said. "I don't see it working out well for the taxpayers of Farmington." He suggested approaching selectboard members that make up the county budget committee as well as the other towns.

The board decided unanimously to not take action on the request to rescind Farmington's nonprofit funding policy for a future meeting. The next annual town meeting would be in March 2019.