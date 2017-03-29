Selectmen elect officers, approve acquiring front loader

FARMINGTON - The Board of Selectmen met for the first time after the March elections Tuesday, electing officers and approving the acquisition of a front end loader through a law enforcement support program.

It is the first meeting since Monday's election, with Scott Landry taking over the selectman seat previously occupied by Andrew Buckland, who opted not to run for reelection. Selectman Stephan Bunker also ran unopposed for his own seat, joining Joshua Bell, Matthew Smith and Michael Fogg on the board.

The selectmen reelected Bell as board chair and Bunker as vice chair. Fogg will serve as secretary.

The board approved the acquisition of a front end loader through the Law Enforcement Support Office 1033 Program, which provides police agencies with excess Department of Defense equipment. Police Chief Jack Peck said that the department could acquire the front end loader at no cost and use it for one year. After that point, it could be used by the town for any purpose.

The piece of equipment is from 1985, although it was refurbished in 2010 with new hydraulics and other components. Peck said the loader, now in Augusta, had been used for 57 hours since then, and that the town's mechanic had looked it over and thought it was in good condition. The loader is currently equipped with forks, but the town could acquire a bucket if necessary.

In the short-term, Peck said, the loader would be used at the department's shooting range near the transfer station. After a year, the town would be able to use the loader for snow removal and sanding, or potentially equip it with a snowblower attachment.

In related business, selectmen approved the acceptance of a $7,058 grant from the Department of Highway Safety to have the Farmington Police Department conduct 29, four-hour patrols from May 22 and June 5. Part of the state's "click it or ticket" program, the patrols will target seat belt violations. Peck said that the department would be publicizing the additional patrols in order to encourage motorists to buckle up.

"It'd be nice not to have to write any violations for seat belts," Peck said.

The department also received a $1,500 grant from the Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. Of that money, $500 will go toward the purchase of helmets while the other $1,000 will be used to conduct random patrols along the Whistle Stop Trail. Officers will use a two-seat all terrain vehicle acquired through the LESO 1033 program.