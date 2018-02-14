Selectmen leave it to voters to decide agency funding

FARMINGTON - Selectmen voted to add two new articles to this year's town meeting warrant Tuesday evening, allowing residents to raise and appropriate up to $18,000 for outside agencies.

Residents brought forward the request, which stems from decisions made by during Franklin County's budget process last year. A total of $66,200 was approved for programs, including Children's Task Force, Western Maine Community Action, Western Maine Transportation, SeniorsPlus, Franklin County Soil & Water and the Franklin County Firemen's Association. That was down from $171,200 the previous year, and the $209,000 in agency requests. Some programs, including Adult Basic Education, Tri-County Mental Health, Greater Franklin Development Council, Sexual Assault Prevention & Response Services and Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice, received no funding. The decision resulted in considerable discussion from county residents.

In response to the moves made last year by commissioners, and the continuation of cuts that are predicted for this year, several Farmington residents requested that the discussion be put before the town at the annual town meeting. Two articles were proposed to be included in this year's town meeting warrant: a recommendation for the commissioners that they reestablish funds cut from the agencies, and for the town to raise and appropriate an amount not to exceed $18,000 to fund those agencies. That figure represents Farmington's share of the $105,000 reduction made at the county level, comparing the 2016-17 and 2017-18 fiscal years.

Community member, and former Western Maine Community Action director, Fenwick Fowler, proposed a breakdown of the $18,000 if the article were to pass, which Town Manager Richard Davis said residents could adopt or amend.

Both motions were passed after considerable discussion, with Selectmen Stephan Bunker, Mike Fogg and Scott Landry voting in favor of the motions, and Selectman Matt Smith and Chair Josh Bell voting against.

"I would prefer we have the strength of conviction to put this to town voters and let folks speak their mind one way or another. This seems to be an important enough issue that I would defer me making that vote, but give it to the residents," Bunker said.

Smith and Bell voiced concerns over the late addition of new warrant articles, following two policies established by the board.

One of those policies was in regards to the timing of the request. Although the decision to accept or deny the request is ultimately up to selectmen, the policy states that the board can also choose to require a petition. Due to the last minute timing of the request, a petition would have most likely been met with a special town meeting rather than being added to the warrant of the annual meeting.

"I'd like to see them get the signatures from Farmington taxpayers. We need to be very critical of these dollars, whether it's one or 10,000," Bell said.

Bell also said he has concerns that the voice of all of the town's taxpayers won't be heard at the town meeting, because many people do not attend.

The second policy which was established in 2003, according to Davis, states that the town will not consider funding outside agencies. At that time, the agency funding was adopted by the commissioners. Selectmen across the board agreed that the policy of having the county manage the funding of outside agencies was a practical one that should remain intact.

"Policies sometimes change, as did the commissioners' last year. Only people with a special interest would show up at a special town meeting. I don't think that would provide the input you are looking for," community member Fenwick Fowler said. "All that we are asking for is a dialogue among town members."

The two articles will appear on the warrant at the March 26 town meeting, leaving the discussion and decision up to voters. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at the Community Center on Middle Street.