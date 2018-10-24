Selectmen receive update from CMP, discuss funding nonprofits

FARMINGTON - The board of selectmen received an update on the New England Clean Energy Connect project from Central Maine Power representative John Carroll, as well as discussed and voted on the town's policy regarding requests from outside social service agencies at Tuesday night's meeting.

CMP Director of Communications John Carroll presented an overview of where the Clean Energy Connect project is at this point, including projected benefits for Franklin County as well as an outline of the ongoing process.

"Farmington was an early supporter of this project and we highly value that," Carroll said.

Selectmen as well as Franklin County Commissioners did show support of the project last year at this time, but have since heard considerable objection from local residents. The $950 million project proposes 189 total miles of corridor. Seventy-two percent of those miles would impact existing corridors, with a total of 145 miles of combined new and upgraded corridor linking a substation in Lewiston to the Canadian border through a Direct Current transmission line.

In Franklin County, the project would create roughly 12 miles of new corridor in the Unorganized Territory in the northernmost portion of the county. It would also impact 20.6 miles of existing corridor running through six municipalities: Industry, New Sharon, Farmington, Wilton, Chesterville and Jay.

According to research results provided by Carroll from the University of Southern Maine's Center for Business and Enterprise, the project would bring $436 million to the state for construction payrolls, $164 million of which would go to Franklin, Androscoggin and Oxford County. Between the year of 2017 when the project kicked off, to 2022 when completion is expected, CMP estimates to provide a total of 1,700 jobs annually and contribute $88 million to property taxes beginning in 2023.

"There's no perfect place in western Maine to build a transmission line," Carroll said.

Carroll noted the project's substantial effort to choose the corridor placement, avoiding many of the area's highly valued recreational areas such as Flagstaff Lake and Sugarloaf Mountain. The project was recently adjusted to mitigate impact on the Kennebec River Gorge, deciding to bury the line beneath the river rather than install overhead. Carroll also commented on a specific shift in the project to avoid an endangered wild begonia that grows in the area, costing CMP an additional $2.3 million.

"It's an example of the type of steps we have taken to satisfy the state's requirements," he said.

The project is continuing the process of applying for several permits, but hopes to complete the project by 2022.

The board is continuing to grapple with the dilemma of funding social service agencies that were mostly cut from the county budget nearly two years ago. Selectmen approved the late addition of an article to last year's town meeting warrant that asked voters whether or not they'd like to give Farmington's portion of the county budget back to those agencies. The $18,000 article was approved by voters, along with an article to send an official request to the county commissioners to reconsider funding the agencies.

Now the town is facing the same issue again with the upcoming annual meeting and budget proposal. Selectmen said that the addition to last year's warrant was not intended as a regular item, and it is the town's policy not to fund requests from social service agencies. According to the policy, if an agency wants to request funding from voters a petition of nearly 400 signatures is required before the article can be added to the warrant. Fenwick Fowler, the former executive director of Western Maine Community Action who is part of a group of locals fighting to refund the agencies, said he feels the petition requirements for this situation are an unnecessary barrier after voters displayed an overwhelming support to the article last spring.

"The citizens overwhelmingly showed they wanted to fund the agencies. I think the proof was there last March," Fowler told board members.

Chairman Josh Bell said he thinks the petition requirement should remain, as it shows that non-profits are willing to do the foot work to receive funding.

Town Manager Richard Davis said he struggles with where to draw the line for agencies requesting funding from the town. Selectman Mike Fogg agreed, stating that he doesn't want to be put in the position of judging who should receive funding, or how much. The board also showed concern that if the $18,000 article is again presented to the town, it sends the message to the county commissioners that that funding is not necessary.

A motion was passed to again ask voters if they'd like to send an official message to county commissioners to refund the agencies that were cut from the budget. Selectmen Fogg, Scott Landry and Stephan Bunker voted in favor of the motion while Selectman Josh Bell opposed. Selectman Matt Smith was not in attendance.

"I think it's futile. I don't think there's any point in it," Bell commented.

Another motion was passed unanimously to keep the town's funding policy the same, with the exception of the agencies that were considered at last year's meeting. Fowler was asked to return to the board with a proposed outline of funding those agencies, similar to last year's article, however the article will be reviewed by selectmen and the budget committee for an official recommendation to the town.