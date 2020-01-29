Selectmen support $6.5 million budget, firefighter positions

FARMINGTON - The Board of Selectmen made their recommendations on the 2020 budget at Tuesday night's meeting, supporting additional positions in Farmington Fire Rescue to staff the station 24 hours a day.

The board's recommendations across the entire proposed budget fell in line with requested figures, resulting in a proposed $6.5 million in expenditures. That would represent an increase of 6.27 percent, or $383,696, as compared to previous budget.

Selectmen Stephan Bunker opened the meeting saying he felt as though requests were overall modest this year, and if not modest they were well-explained.

The largest requested increase is the proposed addition of two full-time firefighters to allow the station to be staffed 24 hours a day, and one additional per diem firefighter during the day shift. The change would take the department from four full-time positions to six. With the cost of adding two full-time firefighter positions and one per diem position included, the department's proposed Personnel Services cost center would go from $384,268 to $601,759.

Acting Chief Tim Hardy reported to the board that 25 percent of their calls come in between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Since the September incident the department has worked to staff the department 24 hours a day, first through volunteer crews from other departments and later through a combination of per diem personnel.

Another fire department-related increase can be found in the $125,000 proposed to go into the reserve account, an increase from last year's $75,000. That account is used for large purchases; the department anticipates replacing Engine 2 in roughly 5 years.

The remaining budget lines, which were largely flat from last year's expenditures, passed with little discussion.

The proposed expenditure for the roads program would be $270,000, same as last year. This year's projects would include an overlay on Titcomb Hill Road, reconstruction of Perham Street from High to the New Hope Baptist Church (that project would be jointly paid for by the town and state through the Maine Department of Transportation's Municipal Partnership Initiative), as well as work on the Clover Mill Road.

That latter project was bumped up the schedule in the wake of the discussions revolving around the bridge over Temple Stream on the Russells Mills Road. The bridge has been closed since last winter, after a plow truck knocked a rail off. If the bridge were to be removed by the state, it would force additional traffic onto Clover Mill. The project would rebuild the road above the flood plain and pave it; the town would also receive assistance from the Atlantic Salmon Federation to replace a couple of culverts.

A new item in the Recycling budget is an additional $30,000 for contractual services. That would pay Archie's Inc. to haul recyclables; the Mexico-based company previously provided that service for free but the market for that material has since collapsed. Archie's will continue to offer the service to the town for $41,915 per year; the $30,000 figure in budget reflects three-quarters of 2020.

Minor increases in several departments, such as Recreation, continue to be driven by the rising minimum wage. The Farmington Public Library is requesting $205,404 as part of this year's budget process, up slightly from last year's $201,704.

The recommendations of the board and the Budget Committee will accompany the articles on the annual meeting warrant. That meeting will be held on March 30.