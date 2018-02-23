Selectperson, school board seats up for election in Rangeley

RANGELEY - Nomination papers will be available in the town office early next month, with one position on the Board of Selectpersons up for election this summer.

Selectperson David Burgess' three-year term on the board is up for reelection this year. Nomination papers for all municipal and Regional School Unit 78 seats will be available from the town clerk on March 2 at the town office, located at 15 School Street.

Two seats are up for reelection on the RSU 78 school board, which oversees the Rangeley Lakes Regional School. Those terms, most recently completed by Jennifer Farmer and Joanne Chapman, are both for three years.

The town is also seeking to fill one, three-year term on the Sewer Commission, most recently occupied by Ethan Shaffer; two, three-year terms on the Park Commission; and four, three year terms on the Budget Committee.

Nomination papers must be completed and returned to the town office by April 12. Elections will be held on June 12 at the town office from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.