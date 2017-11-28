Selectpersons discuss curbside pickup, police department

JAY - The Board of Selectpersons discussed curbside pickup and the transfer station at Monday evening's meeting, as well as rejecting grant funding for a police officer position.

The board and a small group of residents discussed a series of recommendations provided to the board by the Solid Waste Committee. These recommendations included no longer picking up trash at the curb from commercial locations, including apartment buildings, trailer parks and condominiums and not allowing commercial businesses to dispose of waste at the transfer station. Other recommendations included reducing hours at the transfer station from 32 to 24 hours per week, encouraging recycling and other minor changes. The committee also recommended that the town explore whether other entities are interested in providing curbside pickup, and that the service be funded through a separate town meeting article.

The majority of the residents at Monday's meeting opposed recommendations that would prevent curbside pickup from accepting trash from commercial sites. That language, taken from the Lewiston and Auburn ordinances, intended to prevent a business from using the transfer station to dump waste. Residents argued that commercial businesses and housing paid taxes and should be treated the same as other property owners.

Due to the need to set a budget, town officials have suggested voting on a new recycling ordinance at this year's town meeting and have any changes take effect the following year, such as rebidding the curbside contract with new requirements. Other changes, such as the transfer station hours of operation, would likely depend on the curbside question.

Curbside pickup has been the subject of debate for years in Jay. The selectpersons approved going to a contracted hauler, Archie's, in 2015 to save money, replacing town crews and trucks. As part of last year's budget process, residents approved a $146,000 reduction to the transfer station budget. That included $120,000 in savings relating to ending curbside pickup.

However, residents later brought forward a petition to reinstate the service. More than 250 people attended a special town meeting in August, voting to raise and appropriate $120,000 to allow Archie's to resume picking up trash. As part of the board accepting that petition, a solid waste committee was formed to discuss the operation of curbside, the transfer station, recycling and other issues in Jay.

Town officials at the meeting pointed out that they were effectively hearing from two different groups of residents at two different sets of meetings: pro-curbside residents attending transfer station-related meetings arguing they paid taxes in exchange for the service, and residents attending budget meetings that supported reducing the tax commitment.

After a couple of motions to accept or reject some of the suggestions, the board successfully moved to have the two selectpersons that sit on the Solid Waste Committee, Selectperson Judy Diaz and Selectperson Tim DeMillo, use the recommendations and the feedback from those in attendance to draft a new recycling ordinance. Diaz, DeMillo and Selectperson Keith Cornelio were in favor, Selectperson Gary McGrane and Chair Terry Bergeron were opposed.

That ordinance will be discussed at the next selectperson meeting; it would need to be approved by both the board and at a town meeting before going into effect.

In other business, the board turned down $125,000 of funding over three years through the federal COPS hiring program. That grant provides matching funds to retain police officer positions eliminated via budget cuts; the Jay Police Department was reduced by one position as part of the last budget process. The $125,000 would have been matched by $92,000 in local funds over three years. The town would need to keep the position for the fourth year.

Police Chief Richard Caton IV suggested that some of the funds could come from eliminating the $16,000 per year, part-time position that was created after the detective position was cut.

Selectpersons voted against accepting the funds. Those in opposition said that they had been hoping for a better split on the federal/local funds and that the town's budget situation was too uncertain to add additional staff. Diaz, Cornelio and McGrane were in favor of not accepting the funds, DeMillo and Bergeron were opposed.