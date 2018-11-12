Selectpersons discuss new cruiser, funding nonprofits

JAY - The Board of Selectpersons approved having the police chief request bids to replace one of the department's cruisers at Monday evening's meeting.

The board approved having Chief Richard Caton IV go to at least three dealerships and get bids for an SUV-style Ford Interceptor to replace the 2016 Ford SUV the department currently uses. That vehicle now has 178,000 miles on it, having been operated for 40,000 miles after its engine was replaced.

The old cruiser is in the shop a lot, Caton said, and should be replaced. Jay hasn't purchased a new cruiser for three years.

The board approved having Caton seek at least three bids from dealerships in the region. The funds for the new vehicle would come out of the department's Capital Reserve account, which currently contains roughly $55,000. The 2016 cruiser would also be traded in for the new model.

The board also approved using funds from the department's Forfeiture Reserve Account to cover a bill for drug testing. Jay received an invoice from the state for drug testing conducted over the past two-plus years, town officials said, as old invoices had apparently been mailed to the wrong address.

The $3,000 bill covers the cost of laboratory testing for substances suspected of being drugs, a step that Caton said has become more and more mandatory through the court system. While the state often does request that defendants pay restitution to cover the cost, some judges do not grant such requests, calling the testing a responsibility of the prosecution.

As the department does not have an extra $3,000, Caton said, he suggested the funds be taken out of the forfeiture account, representing funds relating to criminal activity surrendered by convicted defendants. The board approved transferring $3,000 out of forfeiture to cover that expense, as well as another $300 into petty cash.

In the future, Caton suggested including a budget line to cover drug testing costs.

The board also discussed the funding of nonprofit organizations through the budget process, deciding to send letters to organizations funded through the 2016-17 process. Those letters will ask the organizations to make their funding requests to the board. The organizations include mostly Jay-based charities or event planning groups such as the local historical society, Tri-Town Ministerial, the North Jay Grange and the July 3 parade. The vote to send the letters to those organizations was 3 to 2, with Selectpersons Gary McGrane and Thomas Goding opposed.

The board also discussed partnering with local businesses to apply for funding through the Community Development Block Grant program. Up to $150,000 could be available for Jay through the program, either in the form of micro-enterprise grants to create employment opportunities for businesses or for facade improvements. The grant process is competitive, with approximately $700,000 of funds being doled out to $2 million-worth of requests.

Jaaron Shaw, the owner of Maine Dojo, had approached the town about applying through the CDBG program. The board asked town officials to consult with grant-writing experts to see if the town could apply for the grant.