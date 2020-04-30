Sen. Collins tours site of explosion at Androscoggin Mill

JAY - U.S. Senator Susan Collins visited the Androscoggin Mill Wednesday to tour the site of the April 15 explosion and receive an update on the status of the investigation and current operations from the mill manager, Jay Thiessen.

Collins, along with state Senators Russell Black (R-Wilton) and Jeff Timberlake (R-Turner), also met with mill workers to thank them for their quick actions, which limited the damage from the explosion.

“Thanks to the quick actions taken by the courageous Androscoggin Mill employees, further damage was prevented. Miraculously, no serious injuries were reported and the two paper machines were able to reopen just eight days after the explosion,” said Senator Collins. “Maine’s forest economy has long played a vital role in our state, and it is essential to many rural communities. I am committed to working with industry and community leaders to help the Androscoggin Mill in Jay as they determine next steps.”

Built in the mid-1960s, the Androscoggin Mill employs hundreds of people. Pixelle Specialty Solutions purchased the mill from Verso in February of 2020.