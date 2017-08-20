Senator King picnics in Kingfield

KINGFIELD - A crowd gathered on the lawn at 266 Main Street Saturday evening to celebrate the release of a fine art photography book that shines a spotlight on the High Peaks region of Maine.

"We really hope this book helps establish this area as the "High Peaks." There's a lot of ambiguity around the label of "Western Mountains," but we are home to 10 of the highest 14 peaks in the state," Photographer Cynthia Orcutt said at the weekend's event.

Cynthia and her husband John have been photographing the High Peaks for over a decade, but only seriously began the work of putting together a book last fall. The couple collaboratively spent full time hours piecing the book together, a product that Cynthia likened to having a child.

"We're very happy with it all," she said.

Saturday's event, which Cynthia said brought people from all over the state, was not only a chance to celebrate the artistic duo, but also brought the opportunity to meet Senator Angus King, who wrote the book's introduction.

"He's so supportive of this region, of Maine and of creativity," Cynthia said.

King mingled with fans of the Orcutt's work, enthusiastically discussing his love of the High Peaks region.

"I've been coming here for more than twenty years. The photos are a great introduction to this region. The foreword basically wrote itself," King said.

The community picnic was just one stop for King on a more than 200 mile motorcycle road trip with friends. The trip brought King and his companions through much of the High Peaks, a region he noted as being particularly great for motoring.

"Nobody can call you when you're on a motorcycle. It really allows you to connect with the countryside. Plus route 16 is newly paved!" King exclaimed.

The Orcutt's collection can be purchased at http://johnorcuttnaturephoto.com/.