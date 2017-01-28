Senator’s son dies as a result of tractor trailer crash in Phillips

PHILLIPS - A 21-year-old Dixfield man died as the result of a crash in which police say his pickup truck was unable to stop at an intersection due to icy road conditions and collided into the rear wheels of a tractor trailer on Saturday morning.

Investigators say Loren Keim's 1997 Ford Ranger was traveling on Weld Road (Route 142) towards Phillips on Saturday morning.

"Keim failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Rangeley Road and struck the trailer portion of a tractor trailer unit that was operating north on Rangeley Road," reported Sgt. Matthew Brann of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. "Keim's vehicle struck the (rear) axles on the trailer causing catastrophic damage to Keim's vehicle."

Emergency crews were called at 6:57 a.m. to the scene. On arrival, fire fighters extricated Keim and he was transported by a NorthStar ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital. He was then flown by a LifeFlight helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Keim died at 12:30 p.m. today, surrounded by family members, said Sheriff Scott Nichols. Keim is the son of District 18 state Senator Lisa Keim of Dixfield.

Richard Giles, 61, of Jay was operating a 2011 Peterbilt tractor trailer unit, which was hauling an empty Poland Spring water tanker. The tractor trailer is owned by Darrell Tibbetts of Livermore. Giles was not injured in the crash, Nichols said.

According to Brann, "Giles was driving north on Route 4 (Rangeley Road) in the passing lane portion of the road. Giles stated he was in the passing lane because the right lane had not been treated for snow."

"At the time of the crash Phillips was getting snow flurries and the road was covered with some snow, making the road conditions slippery. It initially appears that the road conditions contributed to the cause of the crash," Brann said.

Deputy Brain McCormick is the lead investigator of the crash. He was assisted at the scene by Lt. David Rackliffe, Sgt. Brann and Deputy Andrew Morgan. Sgt. Kevin Hartley is conducting forensic mapping of the crash scene. State Police Cpl. Derrick Record and Trooper Joe Parker of commercial enforcement inspected the truck.

Also assisting at the scene were the Phillips Fire Department and Farmington Fire Department. Keim's vehicle was removed from the scene by Collins Enterprises. The truck sustained no damage and was able to leave the scene under its own power. The trailer was towed by Big Rig Trucking of Oxford.