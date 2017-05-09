Senior Center seeking more participants

FARMINGTON - A new program through SeniorsPlus is bringing people together to play music, share stories, access local resources and enjoy a meal at the Farmington Community Center every Monday.

The new Senior Center is a result of the efforts of the Thriving in Place Community Action Team- a group of people dedicated to helping seniors live in their own homes for as long as possible. It is made possible by a grant from the Maine Health Access Foundation along with the support from numerous community organizations such as Rotary, Western Maine Community Action, Healthy Community Coalition, Rangeley Health & Wellness, Rangeley Family Medicine, Franklin County Health Network and Western Maine Transportation Services.

"We're really hopeful that participation will increase," Grant coordinator Mary Richards said. "Whether it's walking upstairs in the gym or playing cribbage or scrabble...we're trying to get the word out."

The center, which only officially opened last week, is already hosting more than 20 people for the social hour, followed by lunch and, on the first and third Monday of each month, a guest speaker. The Community Center has been approved by the state as a Congregate Dining Site, providing lunch to the group for a $3 suggested donation. The food is prepared and delivered by SeniorsPlus, with folks from Work First volunteering help with set up and clean up.

The Senior Center, which Richards described as the "corner stone" of the Community Action Team's work, is designed to meet specific needs voiced by community members. The team distributed more than 100 surveys to local area churches and businesses, asking questions such as what types of activities people would like to see happen and how many days each week would they like to have access to the center. Based on the results, the center shaped its weekly offering of activities and in addition, designed an educational portion of the day to inform seniors on different resources available to them.

Classes such as Thai Chi are being offered to help improve balance.

"Franklin Memorial Hospital saw nearly 600 elderly people come through the Emergency Room this past year as a result of falls. It's a serious issue," Richards said.

With the help of students and staff at the Foster Career and Technical Education Center, a lunch buffet was offered to seniors through the winter months as an opportunity to get out of the house, get a hot meal and socialize. Participation in the event tripled over the course of three months. Richards said she hopes this will happen again next winter.

Another event that is in the works of happening again is the Senior Resource Fair held on the Mt. Blue Campus. The fair will bring together local organizations to provide information, answer questions and recruit seniors to utilize their resources. It will also provide a free breakfast. The event is scheduled for Sept. 30, with more information on the way.

The Senior Center is located in the basement of the Farmington Community Center on 127 Middle Street. It is open every Monday except holidays from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The first and third Monday of each month will offer educational programs. Coming up next Monday, May 15 from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. is a "My Money Personality" class offered through New Ventures. The class will use a card sort activity to identify personal money management styles.