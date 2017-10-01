Senior Resource Fair doubles in size

FARMINGTON - The second annual Senior Resource Fair on Saturday brought people out of their homes and into the food court of the Mt. Blue High School campus for a morning of breakfast, networking and knowledge sharing.

The event was presented by SeniorsPlus in collaboration with its community partners on a three-year Maine Health Access Foundation "Thriving in Place" grant that focuses on the Farmington and Rangeley communities. The goal of Thriving in Place is to assist people with chronic health conditions to stay healthy in their homes rather than needing hospital or nursing home care.

Community members had the opportunity to learn about the different agencies and organizations in Franklin County who have services that may fit their needs.

"I was surprised to hear a lot of people say they didn't know about the different services offered in the area," Thriving in Place organizer Audrey Bergeron said.

The morning included a free breakfast cooked by Foster Career and Technical Education Center culinary arts students as well as three presentations on the topics of advanced directives, story preservation and how to avoid scams.

University of Maine at Farmington senior Flynn Chiappetta was one of the contributors of the story telling presentation- a project derived from their Adulthood and Aging class. The class brings seniors into the classroom alongside students to discuss different topics such as the importance of inter generational stories, innovative ideas such as mixed generation housing and different attitudes associated with age.

"I think it's really beneficial to education as a whole. Having a mixed age classroom makes it more valuable- to have those different point of views," Chiappetta said.

Only in its second year, the event has already doubled in size. But event organizer Mary Richards said she hopes to bring even more people next year. Those interested in can mark their calendars in advance for the last Saturday in Sept. For more information contact Mary Richards at mrichards@seniorsplus.org.