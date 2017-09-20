Senior Resource Fair is Sept. 30 at Mt. Blue Campus

FARMINGTON - SeniorsPlus, the designated Western Maine Agency on Aging, will present a Senior Resource Fair on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to noon at Mt. Blue Campus. Featuring workshops and information booths, the event is a learning opportunity for adults. A complimentary breakfast will be served and the event is free and open to the public.

Three workshops will be offered covering a variety of topics: falls safety, advance directives, and scams. The scams program will be led by a representative from the Maine Attorney General’s office. Several students from the University of Maine at Farmington will present a session on creating a legacy by documenting personal stories for the benefit and enlightenment of future generations. There will also be a live broadcast WKTJ, which will include personal stories by local WWII veterans on their experiences.

The Senior Resource Fair will showcase area agencies and programs that provide support and services for older adults in the Farmington area. Guests will have the opportunity to learn about these different organizations, what they offer, and how they can help older adults in Franklin County to continue to live at home. SeniorsPlus will have a table with staff members to answer questions about our services. There is no charge for the event and it will include breakfast made by the Mt. Blue High School culinary students.

The Senior Resource Fair is presented by SeniorsPlus in collaboration with its community partners on a three-year Maine Health Access Foundation (MeHAF) "Thriving in Place" (TiP) grant that focuses on the Farmington and Rangeley communities. The goal of the TiP grants is to assist people with chronic health conditions to stay healthy in their homes rather than needing hospital or nursing home care.

SeniorsPlus is grateful for the support of the sponsors of the 2017 Seniors Resource Fair: Franklin Community Health Network Education Department, Healthy Community Coalition and the Mobile Health Unit, Western Maine Community Action, Western Maine Transportation, United Way, Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, Franklin Savings Bank, the University of Maine at Farmington, Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club of Farmington, the Daily Bulldog and RSU9.

For more information, visit www.seniorsplus.org or contact Mary Richards at mrichards@seniorsplus.org or 207 864-2645.

Established in 1972 and headquartered in Lewiston, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Agency on Aging covering Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties. The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus is to assist older adults and adults with disabilities in its tri-county area to remain safely at home for as long as possible. The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of older adults and adults with disabilities. SeniorsPlus believes in supporting the independence, dignity and quality of life of those we serve.