Senior Resource Fair prepares for third year

FARMINGTON - The third annual SeniorsPlus Senior Resource Fair will take place next weekend, Saturday Sept. 29 from 8 a.m. to noon on the Mt. Blue Campus.

The event has grown in size the past two years, with seniors and their family members attending to gather information, discover resources and simply eat a meal together. A complimentary lunch is served to all who attend, reflecting the purpose of the Thriving in Place Senior Center held at the Recreation Department on Middle Street- to socialize and enjoy a warm meal together.

The event is presented by SeniorsPlus in collaboration with its community partners on a three-year Maine Health Access Foundation "Thriving in Place" grant that focuses on the Farmington and Rangeley communities. The goal of Thriving in Place is to assist people with chronic health conditions to stay healthy in their homes rather than needing hospital or nursing home care.

Featuring workshops and information booths, the Senior Resource Fair will showcase area agencies and programs that provide support and services for older adults in the Farmington area. Guests will have the opportunity to learn about these different organizations, what they offer, and how they can help older adults in Franklin County to continue to live at home. SeniorsPlus will have a table with staff members to answer questions about our services. Also available will be free blood pressure checks and cholesterol screenings.

The free event will include three workshops on Healthy Living for ME and its programs for improving health, changing gender roles in society, and avoiding scams.

The event is made possible by: Western Maine Community Action, Healthy Community Coalition, Rangeley Health & Wellness, Rangeley Family Medicine, Franklin County Health Network, Senior Center, and Western Maine Transportation.

For more information, visit www.seniorsplus.org or contact Mary Richards at mrichards@seniorsplus.org or 207-864-2645.

Established in 1972 and headquartered in Lewiston, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Agency on Aging covering Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties. The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus is to assist older people and adults with disabilities in its tri-county area to remain safely at home for as long as possible. The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities. SeniorsPlus believes in supporting the independence, dignity and quality of life of those we serve.