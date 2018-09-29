Senior Resource Fair provides wide range of information

FARMINGTON - For the third year seniors in the community, some with family or friends in tow, gathered at the Mt. Blue Campus for the Senior Resource Fair organized by SeniorsPlus in collaboration with its community partners on a three-year Maine Health Access Foundation "Thriving in Place" grant. The goal of the grant is to assist people with chronic health conditions to stay healthy in their homes rather than needing hospital or nursing home care.

The annual event provides an opportunity for seniors to connect with local services, gather information and educate themselves on important topics, all while network with one another over coffee and food.

"We had an eclectic menu of topics this year. It has all gone really well," event organizer and Senior Center director Mary Richards said.

The event, which ran from 8 a.m. to noon, included a range of vendors such as Western Maine Community Action and Sparks Hearing Services, as well three keynote speakers covering the topics of healthy living, changing gender roles and avoiding scams. A free lunch was provided by the Foster Technology Culinary Arts program. Attendees also had the opportunity to receive free blood pressure checks and cholesterol screenings.

"Maine ranks really low in terms of general health. The presentation today shared evidence-based programs for improving health- such as diabetes, dementia and balance issues," Richards said. "Fall safety is a huge concern. The United States spends roughly $5 billion a year on emergency room visits due to falls."

Richards hopes to bring in even more vendors at next years event, as well as see the attendance continue to increase.

For more information, visit www.seniorsplus.org or contact Mary Richards at mrichards@seniorsplus.org or 207-864-2645.

Established in 1972 and headquartered in Lewiston, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Agency on Aging covering Franklin, Oxford, and Androscoggin counties. The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus is to assist older people and adults with disabilities in its tri-county area to remain safely at home for as long as possible.