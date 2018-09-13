Senior Resource Fair to be held in Farmington

FARMINGTON - The third annual Senior Resource Fair will be held on Saturday, Sept. 29, offering workshops and information booths with information about local resources for seniors. The event is presented by SeniorsPlus and will run from 8 a.m. to noon at Mt. Blue High School.

The Senior Resource Fair will showcase area agencies and programs that provide support and services for older adults in the Farmington area. Guests will have the opportunity to learn about these different organizations, what they offer, and how they can help older adults in Franklin County to continue to live at home. SeniorsPlus will have a table with staff members to answer questions about local services. Also available will be free blood pressure checks and cholesterol screenings. There is no charge for the event and it will include a complimentary breakfast made by the Mt. Blue High School culinary students.

Three workshops will be offered covering the following topics: introducing Healthy Living for ME and its programs for improving health; changing gender roles in society; and avoiding scams.

The Senior Resource Fair is presented by SeniorsPlus in collaboration with its community partners on a three-year Maine Health Access Foundation "Thriving in Place" grant that focuses on the Farmington and Rangeley communities. The goal of the grant is to assist people with chronic health conditions to stay healthy in their homes rather than needing hospital or nursing home care.

SeniorsPlus is grateful for the support of the partners of the Seniors Resource Fair: Western Maine Community Action, Healthy Community Coalition, Rangeley Health & Wellness, Rangeley Family Medicine, Franklin County Health Network, Senior Center, and Western Maine Transportation.

For more information, visit www.seniorsplus.org or contact Mary Richards at mrichards@seniorsplus.org or 207-864-2645.

Established in 1972 and headquartered in Lewiston, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Agency on Aging covering Franklin, Oxford, and Androscoggin counties. The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus is to assist older people and adults with disabilities in its tri-county area to remain safely at home for as long as possible.