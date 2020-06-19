SeniorsPlus announces temporary closing of its Farmington offices

FARMINGTON - SeniorsPlus, Western Maine’s designated Area Agency on Aging, has temporarily closed its satellite office location at 218 Fairbanks Road in Farmington while the organization looks for a new office space in Franklin County.

The public is encouraged to continue to contact SeniorsPlus at 1-800-427-1241 for assistance including counseling and support as the organization is in operation and fully staffed.

The organization is headquartered in Lewiston with additional satellite offices. Due to the pandemic, none of its physical offices are currently open to the public for face-to-face services, but its various counseling and support services and educational programs are available digitally or telephonically. Over the past three months its Meals on Wheels program has hit record numbers for its home-delivered meals services, as it meets the increased demand of the newly homebound.

“We decided we needed to find a larger space in the Wilton/Farmington area that better suits our needs. We are actively looking for a new rental office space and are open to any leads,” President and CEO of SeniorsPlus Betsy Sawyer-Manter said.

Established in 1972 and headquartered in Lewiston, SeniorsPlus is the Western Maine designated Area Agency on Aging covering Franklin, Oxford and Androscoggin counties. The overall program goal of SeniorsPlus is to assist older people and adults with disabilities in its tri-county area to remain safely at home for as long as possible. The mission of SeniorsPlus is to enrich the lives of older people and adults with disabilities. SeniorsPlus believes in supporting the independence, dignity and quality of life of those we serve. It serves more than 19,000 individuals annually. For more information, visit www.seniorsplus.org or call 1-800-427-1241.