SeniorsPlus Coat Drive underway

Every year, as the frost gets a little thicker on the windshields, residents throughout Maine prepare to stay comfortable despite the drop in temperatures. Wood piles grow bigger, plastic is wrestled over windows and boxes of thick clothing appear from the back of the closet.

For some, these are easy, annual tasks that take a matter of a few hours to accomplish. But for many across the state, the security of warmth is not a guarantee- and the thickening frost on the front lawn brings with it anxiety and dread.

In an attempt to ease the burden of winter, organizations everywhere are beginning their efforts to keep people warm. Heating assistance, insulated panel building and winter cloth drives are just some of the ways community members rally to help keep their neighbors comfortable.

"It's surprising. There is always a huge need this time of year, and there are a lot people who really do need coats," SeniorsPlus Director of Community Services Holly Zielinski said.

Zielinski is behind one of the efforts to gather coats for the elderly who may be in need. The Coats for Seniors drive has been happening annually across the state for 10 years now, gathering thousands of coats and getting them into the hands of the people who need them.

"It's just about keeping people warm," Zielinski said.

The collected coats are either hand delivered through the Meals on Wheels program to seniors who have trouble getting out of their homes, or are donated to Goodwill who then turns over free vouchers for people to use at any of their stores. Last year the program collected roughly 300 coats in this region alone.

Gently used, clean coats can be dropped off at the United Way of the Tri-Valley Area in Franklin County, or at any of the designated spots across the area including the SeniorsPlus office in Lewiston, the distribution center in Livermore or the Community Concepts building in South Paris.

For every coat donated, LL Bean contributes $5 towards fuel assistance through the LIHEAP program- last year donating a total of roughly $1,500 to the program.

For more information about the SeniorsPlus Coat Drive call 1-800-427-1241 or 795-4010.