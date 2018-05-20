Serene days

Prairie Warbler in Augusta. (Tom Oliver)
Turkeys in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Sharp-shinned Hawk in Wilton (Tom Oliver)
Our annual indigo visitor. (Pat Blanchard)
Sunset on the River Road in Madison. (Maria James)
Early morning serene look of a loon on Wilson Lake, Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Tree Swallow male. (Darlene Power)
A babbling brook on a sunny day/Caribou. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
Sun setting. (Darlene Power)
Potato fields from a distance/Caribou. (Jennifer Ellsworth)
A tiny snapping turtle at Hill's pond. (Dennis York)
Dandelions are filling fields with their bright yellow blossoms. Soon they will transform into white-topped seeds that will float away to start new stems next year. (Don Waterhouse)
The elusive Indigo Bunting checks me out and may have been thinking He can't see me, can he? (Jim Knox)
Field Sparrow I believe. (Darlene Power)
Baltimore Oriole at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
Baby Geese. (Darlene Power)
The woods come alive with song of a Wood Thrush. Wilton. (Jim Knox)
Solitary Sandpiper at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)
A loon gives me a show on Hills Pond. (Jim Knox)
Mallard male. (Darlene Power)
Tree Swallow female. (Darlene Power)