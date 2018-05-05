Seventh annual Fiddlehead Festival draws a crowd

FARMINGTON - The seventh annual Fiddlehead Festival drew a big crowd Saturday morning, as blue skies and crisp weather helped attendees enjoy homemade food, live music, locally-made crafts and, of course, fiddleheads.

The festival, which closes Academy Street and stretches between the nearby parking lot to the Emery Community Arts Center, combines a farmer's market with a live concert, educational programming and a petting zoo thrown in for good measure. In addition to local cooks and crafters, food trucks are invited to park in the Academy Street lot. Unlike last year's event, with rain forcing a number of events into the ECAC, this year's good weather allowed people to walk outdoors between The Merry Plinksters and an educational class on fiddleheads - part of the festival's "Tent Talk" series.

The event originally began as a way to bring awareness to local food insecurity issues but was adapted to focus instead on some of the region's offerings, ranging from the products of local farms to bakeries and brewers to the fiddlehead itself: the immature fronds of ferns gathered in the woods. The festival is a free event, organized by the University of Maine Farmington’s Sustainable Campus Coalition as well as local food activists and farmers.

Organizers say that the event has taken on a new popularity over the past few years, now drawing several hundred attendees from across New England and beyond.

While the event always coincides with the first outdoor Farmington Farmers' Market, this year's festival also aligns with the end of the Growing Roots Week, a series of events hosted by non-profit organizations involved with the festival's original focus: food insecurity.

Musical bands include The Merry Plinksters, Franklin County Fiddlers, Sagittarius Rising, Jonboy Nemo, The Usual Suspects, Natural High Jumble and Nuclear Salad.

The festival is open until 3 p.m.