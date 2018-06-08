Sheriff sounds alarm after three overdoses reported in one week

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded to apparent overdoses in three towns this week, leading to Sheriff Scott Nichols issuing a warning and request for help from the community regarding fentanyl, a potent opioid blamed for overdose deaths across the country.

FCSO detectives and deputies, along with local fire department and NorthStar EMS personnel, responded to New Sharon and Chesterville on June 5 and Strong on June 7 after receiving reports of drug overdoses. In every case, Nichols said, the drug NARCAN was administered to help revive all three individuals. All three cases are under investigation.

"Heroin is a dangerous, illicit narcotic in and of itself," Nichols said in a public safety announcement released Friday, "but we are finding that most of these overdoses are actually as a result of the ingestion of fentanyl."

A synthesized form of heroin dating back to the 1960s, the legal, pharmaceutical version of fentanyl is prescribed by medical providers as a pain medication. According to Nichols, the fentanyl sold illicitly for recreational use is instead manufactured in clandestine laboratories, frequently outside of the United States, and may be marketed as heroin. The drug, which is often many times more potent than street-level heroin, has been linked to roughly 60 percent of last year's fatal overdoses in Maine.

The New Sharon incident drew first responders to the Industry Road at 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, with initial units unable to revive the subject with an AED. NARCAN, the brand name for Naloxone, a medication that blocks the effects of opioids, was administered and the man was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital.

That night at approximately 9:37 p.m., FCSO and other first responders were dispatched to the Vienna Road in Chesterville for another apparent overdose. Upon arriving, Nichols said, they found a man lying unresponsive on the floor beside a plastic wrapper containing a white powdery substance. The man's girlfriend told police that she believed her boyfriend had taken drugs while she was outside, Nichols said. Once again, Naloxone was administered to revive the man and he was transported to FMH.

Two days later, at approximately 1:54 p.m., FCSO and other first responders once again were dispatched for an apparent drug overdose. At a residence on the Sand Loop Road, Naloxone was used to revive a male subject that Nichols said refused to cooperate with investigators. He was transported to FMH.

Calling the spike of overdoses "particularly alarming," Nichols issued dual pleas to both those using narcotics and the community to help combat the threat.

"The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office implores those who are struggling against addiction to these narcotics to seek medical intervention for their addiction," Nichols said.

Anyone who may have information relevant to the trafficking or source of fentanyl is asked to contact the FCSO through its Facebook page or by calling (207)778-2680. The FCSO will take "extreme effort to maintain the confidentiality of those that are able to offer assistance or information if that is desired," Nichols said.