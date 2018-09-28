Sheriff’s office distributes anti-fraud books to help seniors

FARMINGTON - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has been distributing a guide book published by the United States Senate to assist seniors in recognizing and avoiding scams and fraud. The books are available at town offices and the sheriff's office at 123 County Way.

The book, Fighting Fraud, includes information about the top ten scams targeting seniors across the country. The books are being provided to the FCSO by the office of Sen. Susan Collins, who is the Chairman of the senate's Special Committee on Aging.

According to the report, the number one reported scam in both the country and state involves the caller impersonating Internal Revenue Service personnel. The scam, which has targeted 2.1 million Americans through 2017, consists of the callers accusing the victim of owning back taxes or penalties. They then demand payment via certified check, credit card, wire transfer or prepaid gift card. Some scammers may know a few digits of the victim's Social Security Number and may appear to be calling from an area code consistent with Washington D.C. or some other area consistent with the IRS.

During the scam's peak in 2016, the national tip line was receiving 20,000 to 40,000 complaints weekly. In late 2016, following a series of arrests, those complaints dropped off dramatically, later rebounding to roughly 30 percent of the volume seen in 2016.

Other common scams in Maine include the "Grandparent Scam," where older residents receive a phone call purportedly regarding a grandchild or other relative that needs money, and scams that ask for money to repair the victim's computer.

"These books are provided to help educate seniors on emerging trends and to help protect them from becoming a victim of fraud," Nichols said in a prepared statement Friday. "In addition, the books include resources for consumers who wish to report scams to state and federal agencies."

The books list a number of scams, including real-life examples, as well as contact information for state and federal officials.

The books have been placed at local town offices and at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 123 County Way in Farmington.