Shoe prints lead police to arrest burglary suspect

FARMINGTON - An early morning burglary seeking to steal marijuana resulted in the arrest of a Jay man yesterday, after police photographed shoe prints outside a garage on the Bailey Hill Road.

Jeremy Doughty, 20 of Jay, was arrested on a charge of burglary, a Class B felony, following a Farmington Police Department investigation. According to FPD Officer Jesse Clement, police became involved after a homeowner found a man in his garage in the early morning hours of March 15.

The owner reported seeing someone in his garage on the Bailey Hill Road and called 9-1-1 at approximately 5 a.m. after the suspect ran off, Clement said. FPD Officer Kevin Lemay responded to the residence and learned from the homeowner about one possible suspect - a juvenile who was acquainted with the owner's son. Police also photographed shoe prints found at the scene.

Later that morning, Clement and Sgt. Edward Hastings IV went to interview the juvenile at a residence on the Farmington Falls Road. There, they found shoe prints that matched the ones found near the Bailey Hill Road garage and later located the shoes themselves. The shoes were identified as belonging to Doughty, Clement said, who was the boyfriend of one of the juvenile's family members.

Doughty was interviewed and admitted to police that he entered the garage to steal marijuana, Clement said. There was no marijuana in the garage, however. In another stroke of bad luck for Doughty, the homeowner, who typically would have departed for work, was still at his residence at 5 a.m.

Doughty was arrested on the charge of burglary and transported to Franklin County Detention Center. He was later released on $1,000 cash bail.