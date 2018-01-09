Update: State police identify husband and wife shot in Temple home

[Update 4:08 p.m.] State police have identified both individuals killed in an apparent shooting incident Tuesday morning as a 60-year and 59-year-old husband and wife.

According to Stephen McCausland, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, the deceased residents found by the MSP tactical team at 214 Temple Road have been identified as Thomas Masse, 60, and Michelle Masse, 59. Both individuals worked locally in the community: Thomas Masse worked at Collins Enterprises in Wilton, while Michelle Masse worked at the Colonial Valley Motel in Farmington.

McCausland indicated that MSP detectives and evidence technicians will continue to investigate the two deaths through the night.

TEMPLE - The bodies of a husband and wife were discovered inside their home this afternoon, with the Maine State Police indicating that both individuals appear to have been shot.

According to information released by Stephen McCausland, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, the man and woman were discovered inside their ranch-style home on the Temple Road in Temple. Identities of both individuals have not been released at this hour, as family members are still being notified.

According to Lt. Mark Holmquist with the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit, Franklin County dispatch received the call at 5:47 a.m. and relayed it to MSP, which alternates coverage of sections of the county with the sheriff's office. The residence in question is located at 214 Temple Road.

According to McCausland, the male caller who threatened to shoot himself. The state police tactical team and negotiators arrived at the Temple Road address later that morning and attempted to communicate with the couple inside the house.

Holmquist said that MSP tried for three hours to contact the residents but received no response. Tactical team members entered the home at roughly 12:30 p.m., according to McCausland, and discovered both bodies.

It was too early to determine what specifically happened, Holmquist said. Investigators would be conducting an extensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the apparent shooting, including interviews with people living nearby.

The Temple Road was closed to through traffic for much of the day. Temple Fire Department assisted police with traffic control.

McCausland said that the names of the deceased will likely be released later Tuesday.