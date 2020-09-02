Sign vandalized at French Falls

JAY - Anyone with information regarding the destruction of a large sign at French Falls sometime Monday is being asked to contact the Jay Police Department.

The sign, which included mention to Verso Paper, the previous owner of the Androscoggin mill, predates the town's recent improvements to the French Falls Recreation Area over the past few years. The region was effectively an overgrown woodlot that was first improved by teacher John Schoen and his students in the 1990s, when they cut a river walk trail along the Androscoggin. In 2014, using funding from the Land for Maine's Future, the Maine Natural Resource Conservation Program and other private foundations, the Androscoggin Land Trust purchased some 1,250 acres of forested land from Verso Paper Corp. That included the French Falls Recreation Area. In May 2015, Jay agreed to lease the 30-acre parcel from the ALT, which includes some 10 open acres, a ball field, an ice skating rink and some parking, at no cost for 40 years.

Since then, the town's Recreation Committee and other volunteers as well as the Public Works department have been cleaning up and improving the area, cutting walking paths, adding dugouts along the softball field and moving the area's sled-in festival to the area.

"This area is a treasure for our community with beautiful walking trails, picnic areas and a ball field," Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said in an email Tuesday. "Our dedicated volunteers and Public Works crew spend countless hours up-keeping the area for our enjoyment. It truly is discouraging when things like this happen."

According to JPD Sgt. Russell Adams, the sign was damaged when a smaller vehicle ran into it, sometime on Monday. Anyone that saw that or any other suspicious behavior at the park should contact JPD at 897-6766.