Signs celebrating Capt. Michael Bell go up outside town office

FARMINGTON - Drivers on the Farmington Falls Road will notice a new sign in front of the fire station this week, thanks to a donation by the Maine Department of Transportation and Maine State Police in honor of the memory of Capt. Michael Bell.

Bell, 68, was killed on Sept. 16 after an office building on the Farmington Falls Road exploded, also injuring several other firefighters and a LEAP Inc. employee.

Larry Lord, 60, the LEAP employee that has been credited with evacuating the building prior to the explosion, remains in critical condition at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. Farmington Fire Rescue Capt. Scott Baxter, 37, has been listed in serious condition at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Chief Terry Bell, 62, Capt. Bell's brother, is listed in fair condition. All three of those conditions are unchanged from Wednesday.

The cause of the Sept. 16 explosion remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office.

The MDOT's sign shop manufactured the 4-foot by 8-foot "Farmington Strong!" signs, according to Paul Merrill, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Transportation, as well as vehicle plates for members of Farmington Fire Rescue to attach to their cars. The signs and plates were paid for by the MDOT and the Maine State Police.

Both signs have been placed back-to-back on posts in front of the fire station in the Farmington Municipal Building.